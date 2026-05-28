NTSB releases preliminary findings of deadly plane crash into Ohio home

AKRON — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary findings on a deadly plane crash that happened in Ohio two weeks ago.

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As previously reported, a small 1963 Piper Cherokee plane crashed into the garage of a two-story house in Akron on May 14.

Pilot David Garcia, 38, of Hammond, Indiana, and flight instructor Colin Albee, 39, of Allen, Texas, were killed in the crash.

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The NTSB report obtained by our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19, indicates that eyewitnesses saw the plane flying straight when it suddenly started spiraling out of control.

The plane made two revolutions before the pilot appeared to recover, but then it nosedived into the home.

Dash camera video from a vehicle parked across the street from the crash site captured the plane in a steep nonspinning descent before the impact, WOIO-19 reported.

The report notes that the plane was serviced one day before the crash.

The mechanic completed an engine run, flew in the airport traffic pattern before landing, and parked the airplane overnight.

As previously reported, the small plane took off from Akron Fulton Airport at approximately 2:03 p.m.

Less than two hours later, the plane crashed into the home.

Garcia and Albee were found dead inside the plane.

The NTSB said a father and two children were in the home at the time of the crash, but they were able to get out safely.

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