Man, woman expected to survive after shooting in Dayton, police say; Suspect arrested

DAYTON — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Monday night.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported at Little Richmond Road and N. Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton around 10 p.m.

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News Center 7 obtained a 911 call from the person who reported the shooting to authorities.

The caller is heard telling dispatchers that there are “two victims down.”

A 36-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.

The man and woman suffered life-threatening injuries, but are expected to survive, Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man was identified as a possible suspect and arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation by detectives from the Dayton Police Department.

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