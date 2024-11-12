UPDATE: Coroner IDs man, woman killed in shooting at Dayton apartment

DAYTON — UPDATE:

The man and woman killed in a Dayton shooting have been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the two as 24-year-old Antwan McCathron Jr and 29-year-old De’Ja Powers.

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

A man and woman are dead after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Dayton police and medics were called to the Desoto Bass Courts, in the 1700 block of Stewart Street, around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a woman and man shot inside of an apartment.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said detectives have identified two suspects but they are not in custody. The shooting is believed to have happened after an argument.

The identity of the two killed and the suspects have not been released.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



