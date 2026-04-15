Man, woman arrested in ongoing drug trafficking investigation

NEW PARIS — A man and woman were recently arrested in Preble County in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

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The Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Preble County Prosecutor’s Office, and the New Paris Police Department executed a search warrant last Friday at a home on Shady Lane.

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Two suspects, 47-year-old Matthew Jennings and 54-year-old Tonya Jo Barth, were arrested and have been charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the search, detectives located and seized approximately 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine.

They also found equipment and documents related to the use and trafficking of narcotics.

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