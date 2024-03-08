Man who tried to kidnap 3-year-old from RiverScape MetroPark avoids prison time

DAYTON — A man previously accused of trying to abduct a 3-year-old at a Dayton park in August will not be going to prison.

Christopher McMahon, 33, was sentenced to up to five years of probation on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. As part of his sentencing, he has been ordered to not have contact with the victim.

McMahon was also designated a Tier I Sex Offender. He’ll be required to register annually for 15 years.

If he violates any conditions of his parole, he could face six to 18 months in prison.

The sentencing came a month after he was convicted on one count of attempt to commit abduction, as News Center 7 previously reported.

In August, McMahon walked up to the toddler as she was on a swing at RiverScape MetroPark and tried to abduct her.

The child’s mother, Brittney Jenkins, told News Center 7 that she could remember hearing her daughter say, “He tried to take me, mommy!”

When we spoke to Jenkins after the incident, she said McMahon continued to try to take the child even as her friend intervened. Eventually, the girl and her family were able to get away and report the incident to Five Rivers MetroParks rangers.

