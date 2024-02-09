Man who tried to kidnap 3-year-old from RiverScape MetroPark convicted

DAYTON — A man previously accused of trying to abduct a 3-year-old at a Dayton park in August was found guilty this week.

Christopher McMahon, 33, was convicted during a bench trial of one count of attempt to commit abduction, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records filed on Thursday.

In her ruling, Judge Mary Montgomery stated that prosecutors proved “beyond a reasonable doubt each and every element of the offense.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, McMahon walked up to the toddler as she was on a swing at RiverScape MetroPark and tried to abduct her.

The child’s mother, Brittney Jenkins, told News Center 7 that she could remember hearing her daughter say, “He tried to take me, mommy!”

When we spoke to Jenkins after the incident, McMahon continued to try to take the child even as her friend intervened. Eventually, the girl and her family were able to get away and report the incident to Five Rivers MetroParks rangers.

A sentencing date has not been set yet. McMahon is currently out of jail on $50,000 bond.





