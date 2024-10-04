Man who shot someone at 2022 Springfield’s tree lighting ceremony learns sentence

SPRINGFIELD — The man who shot somebody during a 2022 Springfield tree light ceremony has been sentenced.

A Clark County judge sentenced Mark Hall, 33, to 28 to 31 years in jail, according to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

A jury convicted him of several felonies including felonious assault, discharging a firearm across a roadway, and having weapons under disability.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hall was arrested in January 2023 after being identified as being involved in the shooting that took place on Nov. 25.

Police found a man who had been shot near Un Mundo Cafe, located right across the street from where festivalgoers were gathering at the Springfield Holiday Celebration in Nov. 2022, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The incident report said the victim, Montavion Griffin, heard someone fire a gun and began running toward the Clark County Public Library.

Griffin stopped to look back, making direct eye contact with the man who had the gun, police reported. This is when the shooter pointed his gun at Griffin and began to shoot, striking him in his upper right arm.

Griffin stated to police that he saw a black SUV pull up to a crowd gathered near COhatch Market, police reported.

The people inside of the SUV got out to confront the people in the street and that is when the suspect pointed a black handgun in the air and fired a round.

Griffin told police that he did not know any of the individuals in the argument before shots were fired, according to police.

It happened on the same day that someone fired a gunshot at the Dayton Holiday Parade causing people to run.

