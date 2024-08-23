Man who shot coworker inside grocery store sentenced

DAYTON — A man who shot his coworker inside a grocery store has learned his punishment.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Brandon Byrd was sentenced to up to three years in prison, according to Montgomery County court documents.
This comes after Byrd pleaded guilty to a count of felonious assault on Aug. 1.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of shooting coworker inside grocery store indicted
News Center 7 reported back that Byrd got into a “minor verbal disagreement about an issue” with a coworker at H&L Market at the 1600 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue back on Nov. 22, 2023, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.
Byrd then challenged his co-worker to a fight and went outside. He returned with a handgun and shot at the co-worker four to five times.
Bullet holes and damage to the property were found near the meat counter where the co-worker was standing, the affidavit said.
He was arrested by police this January.
TRENDING STORIES:
- CDC issues health advisory over spread of human parvovirus B19
- 6-year-old in handcuffs attacked by pit bull; mother, 2 others charged
- Rite Aid to close all but 4 Ohio stores
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]