Man accused of shooting coworker inside grocery store indicted

DAYTON — A grand jury has indicted a man of shooting accused of shooting a coworker inside a grocery last November in Dayton.

Brandon Byrd, 29, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon, which carries a three-year gun specification that would add time if he were convicted, according to court documents.

News Center 7 previously reported Byrd was wanted by Dayton Police and arrested inside a Dayton home on Jan. 16.

He originally had a warrant for allegedly shooting at his coworker at a grocery store back in November.

News Center 7 reported back in November that Byrd got into a “minor verbal disagreement about an issue” with a coworker at H&L Market at the 1600 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue back on Nov. 22, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Byrd is alleged to have challenged his co-workers to a fight and went outside. He returned with a handgun and shot at the co-worker four to five times.

Bullet strikes and damage to the property was found by police near the meat counter where the co-worker was standing, the affidavit said.

Byrd’s next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 30.

