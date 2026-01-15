Man who collapsed during local 5K ‘forever grateful’ for women who saved his life

GREENE COUNTY — A Greene County man collapsed with no pulse at a 5K, and several women jumped into action, keeping him alive long enough for medics to get there.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz sat down with the couple on Thursday. He’ll have more from their conversation tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Stephanie Elam, of Cedarville, is a runner and signed up for the Ghosts and Goblins 5K in Centerville in October. Her husband, Trent, decided to sign up as well.

Trent said that around the second mile, he started feeling dizzy.

“So I was like, ‘Well, I haven’t ran in a while. I need to scale back,’” he said.

Trent collapsed, and Stephanie was behind him with the while life they built close to crumbling.

“We got closer, and I saw his shoes, and I said, ‘That’s, that’s my husband,’” Stephanie recalled.

A Centerville officer jumped in to do CPR. Three other runners, who were also medical professionals, also jumped into help.

This week, those four women were honored by the Centerville City Council with a Life Saving Award.

