Man who broke into home, robbed person at gunpoint sentenced

HARRISON TWP — A man who broke into a home and pointed a gun at a resident has learned his punishment.
Dakota Maddox was sentenced to a maximum of 6.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary, abduction, grand theft, and theft charges.
In the early morning hours of May 31 Maddox and another suspect entered a home on Daleview Avenue, according to prosecutors.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of breaking into home, robbing person at gunpoint formally charged
Maddox and the other suspect forced the victim into a bedroom and gunpoint and took his cell phone, money, and guns.
They both then took off from the scene.
Maddox was located in Kettering on June 4 and arrested.
