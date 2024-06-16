Man accused of breaking into home, robbing person at gunpoint formally charged

HARRISON TWP — A man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint has been formally charged.

Dakota Maddox was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, abduction, grand theft, and theft, according to court records.

News Center 7 previously reported on May 31 Maddox and another suspect allegedly entered a home on Daleview Avenue and pointed their guns at a resident.

The pair allegedly forced the victim into a bedroom at gunpoint and took his cell phone, money, and handguns.

The two drove away from the home.

Days later, detectives located the vehicle and began surveilling it in Kettering.

Maddox was seen leaving a home and entering the vehicle used in the robbery.

With the assistance from Kettering police, the vehicle was stopped and Maddox was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was completed on Maddox’s home and his vehicle where two guns were found. One was the gun stolen from the initial robbery.

Maddox is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

He is set to be arraigned on June 18.

