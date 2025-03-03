Man who beat, choked woman for several hours pleads guilty

DAYTON — A man who beat and choked a woman for several hours has pleaded guilty.

Michael D. Curry, 54, pleaded guilty to strangulation and felonious assault with serious physical harm, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Counts of rape and kidnapping were dismissed.

A woman asked him to pick up from a doctor’s appointment on October 10, 2023, according to an affidavit.

The woman said that Curry refused to take her home for several hours and prevented her from getting out of the car by pulling her back inside and assaulting her.

She said that Curry punched her, hit her in the back with a metal rod, choked her until she was unconscious.

Curry will be sentenced to an agreed range of three to five years in prison and will be face three years of probation after his release.

