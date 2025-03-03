4 area high schools advance to girls basketball state semifinals

MIAMI VALLEY — Some area high schools are still alive for a girls basketball state championship.

Four high schools advanced to the state semifinals after they won their regional championships last weekend.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the semifinal matchups on Sunday.

The state semifinals will be played March 7-9.

The dates and matchups include:

Division VI State Semifinal

Minster vs Columbus Grove, 6 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at Elida High School

Division VII State Semifinal

Fort Loramie vs Ottoville, 8:30 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at Elida High School

Division V State Semifinal

Archbishop Alter vs Fairfield Union, 1 p.m.; Saturday, March 8 at Ohio Dominican University

Division I State Semifinal

Springboro vs Princeton, 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 9 at Fairfield High School

The winners advance to the state championships scheduled for March 14-15 at the UD Arena.

