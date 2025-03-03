4 area high schools advance to girls basketball state semifinals

MIAMI VALLEY — Some area high schools are still alive for a girls basketball state championship.
Four high schools advanced to the state semifinals after they won their regional championships last weekend.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the semifinal matchups on Sunday.
The state semifinals will be played March 7-9.
The dates and matchups include:
Division VI State Semifinal
- Minster vs Columbus Grove, 6 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at Elida High School
Division VII State Semifinal
- Fort Loramie vs Ottoville, 8:30 p.m.; Friday, March 7 at Elida High School
Division V State Semifinal
- Archbishop Alter vs Fairfield Union, 1 p.m.; Saturday, March 8 at Ohio Dominican University
Division I State Semifinal
- Springboro vs Princeton, 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 9 at Fairfield High School
The winners advance to the state championships scheduled for March 14-15 at the UD Arena.
