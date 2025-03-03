Large police presence, SWAT on scene in Riverside neighborhood

RIVERSIDE — A large police presence and SWAT are in a Riverside neighborhood early Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Riverside police were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. to Renslar Avenue and Kimball Court.

TRENDING STORIES:

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that county SWAT is at the scene with Riverside Police.

No other information is available.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group