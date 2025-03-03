Local

Firefighters respond to reported fire at Montgomery County apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Several firefighters responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex Monday morning.

Harrison Township firefighters were dispatched around 1:20 a.m. to the 4200 block of Camargo Drive on reports of a structure fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic reported heavy smoke on the back side of the building.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that firefighters initially to reports of a bed on fire.

We will update this story.

