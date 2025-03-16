Man steals ambulance, finishes beer before arrest, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla — A Florida man is accused of stealing an ambulance and leading authorities on a beer-filled chase.

An ambulance was stolen from a Tampa hospital and within minutes officers located the vehicle with a man inside, our sister station WFTV reported.

After seeing officers, the driver sped off and a chase ensued for several miles.

The driver ran several stop signs, drove on the wrong side of the road and nearly caused several crashes, WFTV reported.

Officers were eventually able to approach the ambulance.

The suspect then finished drinking the beer he had been holding in full view of officers.

Once arrested, Michael Esquilin said he had been drinking for two days and stole the ambulance after being denied a ride home by emergency personnel, WFTV reported.

Esquilin was charged with Burglary of an Emergency Vehicle, Grand Theft of an Emergency Vehicle, Fleeing & Eluding, Driving While License Suspended, DUI, and Resisting Arrest.

