Man shot, killed by police near Dayton park over the weekend

DAYTON — A man is dead after he was shot by police officers during a mental health call Saturday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton police officers responded to the 1200 block of Rosedale Drive near Princeton Park on reports of a mental health call around 8:36 a.m. Saturday.

The 911 caller indicated the man was threatening to harm people in the area.

Officers from three other departments responded after Dayton officers issued a county-wide call for assistance when the man returned to the location armed.

After 25 minutes of attempts to de-escalate the situation, the man drew his gun and officers fired shots at him, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Investigators told News Center 7 that additional details will be revealed this week.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and update it as we learn more.

