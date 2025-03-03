Man shot by officer at Ohio parking lot; knife recovered from scene, officers say

CINCINNATI — A man was hospitalized after being shot by a police officer Sunday night.

Cincinnati Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to reports of a man with a knife and gun in a residential parking lot, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge said when officers arrived, an incident happened and led to one officer firing their gun.

She said the man was shot in the hip, and medics transported him to the hospital. He is expected to recover, WCPO said.

Theetge said officers recovered a knife at the scene.

No officers were injured, she told WCPO.

We will update this story.

