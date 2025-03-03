‘Lots of fits and hitting;’ Synthetic food dyes linked to behavioral issues

MIAMI VALLEY — They make your food bright and colorful, but synthetic food dyes have been linked to behavioral issues.

The FDA took a big step just this year in banning cancer-linked red dye 3 in our food.

It is one of several dyes that can cause behavior problems.

A family says their six-year-old boy is fine now. But that was not the case three years ago while eating foods with synthetic dyes.

“He had lots of fits and hitting and biting and tantrums,” said Whitney Cawood.

