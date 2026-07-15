Man seriously injured after losing control, crashing car in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A 55-year-old man was seriously injured after a crash in Logan County.
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The crash happened in the 9700 block of County Road 139 on July 9 around 7 a.m., according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.
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The report indicates that a 55-year-old Kenton man was driving a 2013 Acura RDX when he went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.
The car went airborne and landed in a driveway before overturning.
Medics took the driver to Union County Memorial Hospital and then transported him to a Columbus-area hospital.
The report notes that the driver was cited for failure to control.
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