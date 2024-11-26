Man sentenced for shooting, killing man during argument over loose dog

DAYTON — A man who shot and killed a man after an argument over a dog has learned his punishment.

Ja’ Shawn Lee Jones was sentenced to 21 years to life, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A jury found Jones guilty of murder and felonious assault charges.

He was found guilty in a separate trial on weapon charges.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Aug. 10, 2023 police were called to the first block of South Monmouth Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found Gregory Dillion, 31, dead. He had been shot twice in the head.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened during a fight between Dillon and Jones.

