Man sentenced for shooting, killing man during argument over loose dog

DAYTON — A man who shot and killed a man after an argument over a dog has learned his punishment.
Ja’ Shawn Lee Jones was sentenced to 21 years to life, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
A jury found Jones guilty of murder and felonious assault charges.
He was found guilty in a separate trial on weapon charges.
As News Center 7 previously reported, on Aug. 10, 2023 police were called to the first block of South Monmouth Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived they found Gregory Dillion, 31, dead. He had been shot twice in the head.
Witnesses told police the shooting happened during a fight between Dillon and Jones.
