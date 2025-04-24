Man sentenced for shooting contractor working on house in face

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old man who shot a contractor in the face in Miami Township has learned his sentence.

Spencer Skalski, 30, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Skalski was sentenced to a total of five to six years in prison and ordered to forfeit the gun used in the shooting.

He will also be on parole for up to three years after he is released from prison.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting occurred at a home in the 9000 block of Ainsworth Court around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2024.

A contractor working on the house when the suspect, later identified as Skalski, shot him in the face.

The contractor suffered a non-life-threatening cheek wound.

According to police, Skalski was visiting the house at the time of the shooting and had never met the victim before.

Skalski allegedly left the scene after the shooting but was stopped and arrested by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Clinton County, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He was later transferred and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

