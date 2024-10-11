Man sentenced for sexually abusing 3 young girls

DAYTON — A man has been sentenced for sexually abusing three young girls.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ezra Bansobeza, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was convicted in September by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on three counts of rape involving a child younger than 10, three counts of attempted rape, two counts of kidnapping, and six counts of gross sexual imposition.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, his charges stemmed from an investigation where Dayton police were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital after the victim said they had been sexually assaulted.

As part of that investigation, another victim was located.

The two victims were ages 7 and 9.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



