Man sentenced to over 16 years in prison for trafficking multiple kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine

BUTLER COUNTY — A Butler County man was sentenced to over 16 years in prison for trafficking multiple kilograms of narcotics.

Eric Jason Clark, 42, of Fairfield, was sentenced on Nov. 4 to 200 months in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for conspiring to traffic at least 11 kilograms of narcotics, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Following a bench trial, Clark was found guilty in February 2024 of participating in a narcotics conspiracy.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial showed that Clark was dealing multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine and fentanyl in Cincinnati.

He also had criminal contacts in the Los Angeles area.

In May 2021, the DEA discovered that Clark was trying to purchase 10 kilograms of cocaine from a source in Los Angeles for $33,000 per kilogram.

Later that month, Clark met with a confidential source to arrange a drug transaction after being contacted by an undercover agent.

Clark reportedly told the source he wanted to obtain a shipment of fentanyl, calling it “China.”

When Clark was arrested in August 2021, Clark had five kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine, more than $204,000 in cash, and five cell phones in his car.

Agents also searched his stash house, a luxury apartment in Cincinnati, and found three more kilograms of fentanyl and three more of cocaine.

At Clark’s residence in Fairfield, agents discovered more than $15,000 in cash and two firearms.

Clark was on federal supervised release when he was arrested for the instant offense in August 2021.

He was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

