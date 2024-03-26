Man sentenced for deadly shooting during argument in Dayton

DAYTON — A man who shot and killed a 21-year-old man back in September has been sentenced.

Chaz Owens, 20, of Dayton, was sentenced to up to 13.5 years in prison for shooting and killing Dontai Goddard on Sept. 25, 2023, according to court documents.

Owens previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

As part of the plea agreement, two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault were each dismissed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were called to the 1200 block of W. First Street that afternoon on reports of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found Goddard suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

