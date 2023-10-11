Grand jury indicts man for deadly Dayton shooting

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old in Dayton is facing charges.

Chaz Owens, Jr., 19, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday with two counts of murder and felonious assault today, according to Montgomery County Common Please court records.

Owens has been accused of shooting Dontai Goddard on Sept. 25.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were called to the 1200 block of W. First Street that afternoon on reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they found Goddard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Montgomery County Prosecutors Office said today that Owens and Goddard got into an altercation before the shooting.

Owens was arrested on Sept. 28 and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond is $1 million.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17.

