Man sentenced after pleading guilty in connection to multi-county, high-speed chase

DAYTON — A man is sentenced after pleading guilty to charges connected with a high-speed chase that went through multiple counties earlier this year.

As News Center 7 originally reported, officers arrested Richard Joy, 52, and Rieder on Feb. 6 after they led officers on a chase that started in Dayton and ended in Beavercreek.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas, according to court documents.

Joy was sentenced to “an agreed prison term of four years,” by Judge Timothy McConnell.

As part of the plea, his previous charges of kidnapping and failure to comply with an order signal from a police officer were dismissed, court documents said.

In February, Rieder took off from officers at Pershing Boulevard and Watervliet Avenue in Dayton.

The car reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Rieder ditched the car in the 400 block of Merrick Drive in Beavercreek.

She and her passenger, Richard Joy, were arrested.

Rieder was sentenced to nine months in prison and had her license suspended for three years.

