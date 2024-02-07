2 arrested after leading officers on multi-county high speed chase

DAYTON — Two people are facing charges after they led officers on a high-speed chase Tuesday night.

The chase started at Pershing Boulevard and Watervliet Avenue after a Dayton officer attempted to stop a car with two wanted suspects inside, according to a media release.

The car drove away from the officer at a high rate of speed.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter was in the area on an unrelated incident and took over the chase.

>> Body found in basement of house near Dayton middle school; homicide detectives investigating

At one point the car reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to a release.

The suspects ditched the car in the 400 block of Merrick Drive in Beavercreek.

The two suspects were found and arrested nearby.

Richard Joy, 52, and Sharon Rieder, 30, were arrested.

Joy was wanted for numerous warrants including having a weapon under disability.

Both are booked into Montgomery County Jail.





©2024 Cox Media Group