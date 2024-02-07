Body found in basement of house near Dayton middle school

DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a house near a Dayton middle school.
News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis is on the scene and we will have LIVE updates on News Center 7 beginning at 5 p.m.
>> Man found dead in car near Springfield funeral home identified; Suspect arrested, charged
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed a body was found in the basement of a house that was going to be demolished on Huffman Avenue.
This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as we learn more.
©2024 Cox Media Group