Man pulled over after driving through active school zone while on his phone

DAYTON — A man was pulled over in Dayton after he drove through an active school zone while on his phone.

A Sergeant with the Dayton Police Department pulled over a man after he spotted him driving in an active school zone while on his phone, according to a video on the department’s YouTube.

There were students present in the school zone when the traffic stop occurred, according to the video.

The man was on his phone while also not wearing a seatbelt.

He was cited for both offenses, according to the video.

“You’re actually in an active school zone with school flashing lights and children leaving school while you were on the cell phone, so that enhances that even more,” the Sergeant exlpained in the video. “It doesn’t enhance the penalty, per se, just the seriousness of the violation.”

