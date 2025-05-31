Ohio contractor allegedly abandons concrete jobs, costing clients nearly $70,000

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Center Ohio contractor is being sued by Attorney General Dave Yost after he allegedly abandoned multiple concrete jobs.

Ronald Lewis of Blacklick is accused of violating the Consumer Sales Practices Act (CSPA) and the Home Solicitation Sales Act (HSSA), according to a lawsuit filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Lewis was doing business as Ron Lewis Cement, according to the lawsuit.

“Customers paid for a service but received little to no results,” Yost said. “They deserve some answers and for the work to be finished.”

Ten clients lost nearly $70,000 combined after hiring Lewis for concrete pouring projects.

He had previously been known for quality work, but allegedly stopped completely jobs as of at least March 2024, even though he accepted upfront payments.

Two clients reported that Lewis excavated their existing driveways but never finished the work, while others said he performed no work at all.

Lewis also did not register his business with the Ohio Secretary of State, violating the CSPA, and did not provide customers with a required three-day cancellation notice, violating the HSSA.

If you are planning to sign a home improvement contract, be sure to:

Check with local officials to see whether permits are required for any project.

Ask the contractor for references — and follow up on them.

Check whether any complaints have been filed against the contractor with the Better Business Bureau and/or the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Get written estimates from at least three contractors.

Verify your cancellation rights under Ohio law.

Ensure that the contract details:

A description of the work to be completed.



Any warranties or guarantees.



Any verbal promises made by the contractor.

Avoid any contract requiring a large down payment or requiring full payment before the project is completed and inspected.

