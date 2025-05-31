Team of thieves work together, coach juvenile to steal from gas station

RICHMOND, Indiana — Police in Richmond, Indiana, stopped a team of thieves who had tried to steal from a gas station.

The Richmond Police Department shared on social media that they stopped a team of thieves that stole from the Clark Gas Station on North E Street.

31-year-old Ashley Brown of Richmond was caught on camera concealing items and coaching a juvenile to do the same, even instructing them to stash pocket knives.

When the juvenile got stopped by the cashier, they dropped the loot bag and ran. They returned moments later, according to the post.

Brown then picked up the bag and walked right out the door with it.

Brown’s boyfriend, 37-year-old James Delucio of Richmond, walked in, pocketed some snacks, and left without paying.

“Both have a criminal history of theft and clearly haven’t learned the difference between shopping and stealing,” the department said in the post.

Brown was arrested for theft, a sixth-degree felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

Delucio was arrested for theft, a sixth-degree felony.

“Criminals tried to work as a team. Thankfully, so did our officers,” the post read.

