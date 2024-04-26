Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 2 boys

KETTERING — A Kettering man is facing up to 16.5 years in prison after sexually assaulting two young boys, court records show.

David Blankenship, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape earlier this month.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Blankenship on four counts of rape under the age of 13 and four counts of gross sexual imposition in September 2023, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

In August 2023, police were called out to Peony Place on reports of sexual assault.

The child’s parents told officers that their teenage daughter found Blankenship in a room with her 5-year-old brother. A 7-year-old brother “observed the activities reported” and later claimed he tried the same thing on him, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

“A Care House interview was conducted with both the 5-year-old victim and 7-year-old victim, with both giving disclosures of sexual abuse at the hands of [Blankenship],” court records state.

Kettering police said Blankenship was a family friend known by all family members.

Blankenship was arrested on Aug. 28, 2023, and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He has also been designated a Tier III sexual offender, meaning for the rest of his life, he must register his address every 90 days.

