Man accused of sexually assault 2 boys facing criminal charges

KETTERING — A Kettering man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two young boys.

David Blankenship, 50, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on four counts of rape under the age of 13 and four counts of gross sexual imposition, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Kettering police were called out to Peony Place on Aug. 27 on a reported sexual assault.

The child’s parents told officers that their teenage daughter found Blankenship in a room with her 5-year-old brother. A 7-year-old brother “observed the activities reported” and later claimed he tried the same thing on him, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

“A Care House interview was conducted with both the 5-year-old victim and 7-year-old victim, with both giving disclosures of sexual abuse at the hands of [Blankenship],” court records state.

Kettering police said Blankenship was a family friend and known by all members of the family.

Blankenship was arrested by Kettering police on Aug. 28 and he remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 12.

