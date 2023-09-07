Woman dies of injuries from camper explosion in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A woman has died from injuries sustained in a camper explosion that happened last month in Darke County.

Vicki Hartzell, 45, of Greenville, died Aug. 29 from her injuries, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a home in the 5900 block of Hahn Road on Aug. 24 on the report of a camper explosion with a person trapped inside, Gettysburg Fire Chief Jeff Unger previously told News Center 7.

Initial crews made it on the scene within three minutes to pull Hartzell out of the camper and the fire was extinguished.

Hartzell was flown to the hospital by CareFlight with second-degree burns all over her body. She died from her injuries five days later.

“The incident is still under investigation at this time by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office,” Captain Shawn Trissel, of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday.

