911 calls released in crash that hurt 6 in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Half a dozen people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Darke County on Monday.

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The crash happened at State Route 49 and Gordon-Landis Road around 4 p.m.

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Multiple people called 911 trying to give dispatchers as much as they could.

“We’re on 49 and there was a wreck between a semi and two cars; we don’t know if everybody is ok,” a caller told dispatchers.

A 63-year-old Dayton woman was driving a Dodge Challenger northwest on SR-49 when she went left of center for an unknown reason.

The Dodge collided with an oncoming semi-truck driven by a 33-year-old Indiana man.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson obtained dash camera video of the crash from the semi driver.

It shows the Dodge colliding with the semi, but keeps going.

“I saw the two vehicles collide like face to face,” a 911 caller said. “I think someone got ejected out of a car.”

The Challenger then hit a Honda CR-V head-on, driven by a 33-year-old Springfield man.

Two of the semi-trailer’s tires came off and hit a GMC Savana work van head-on.

Two adult passengers of the Honda CRV were flown to the hospital; three other adult passengers were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the Dodge was also flown to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The other motorists were not hurt.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

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