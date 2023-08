DARKE COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after a camper explosion in Darke County.

Darke County dispatch confirmed that emergency crews have been called to respond after a camper exploded in the 5900 block of Hahn Road.

CareFlight has also been requested, dispatch confirmed.

News Center 7 has crew headed to the scene and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.

CareFlight responding after camper explosion in Darke County

