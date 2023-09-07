Train crashes into semi in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating after a semi was hit by a train in Middletown Thursday.

The semi-truck got stuck on the railroad tracks near University Blvd., Police Chief David Birk told our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

The driver wasn’t able to alert the train operators in time and that led the train to crash into the truck.

No one was hurt, according to Birk.

Woodlawn Ave. is shut down near University Blvd. Police shared on social media that they expect the road to be closed for “several hours.”

