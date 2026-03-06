Man learns punishment for tying up, pistol-whipping man during robbery

KETTERING — A man has learned his punishment for a violent armed robbery in Kettering last year.

Bernard Schuler was sentenced to 42 to 47 and a half years in prison after being found guilty of several charges, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As previously reported, in February, Schuler was found guilty of:

Aggravated robbery

Felonious assault

Abduction

Kidnapping

Grand theft

Having weapons under disability

Disrupting public services

Theft

As previously reported on News Center 7, Schuler robbed David Parenti in the 1700 block of West Stroop Road around 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2025.

When Kettering police arrived on scene, they found Parenti covered in blood.

“Investigators learned the defendant had gone to the victim’s residence saying that he was having car trouble,” the spokesperson said.

Once inside, Schuler pulled out a gun, held it to the back of Parenti’s head and demanded money.

Schuler pistol-whipped Parenti “several times” before tying him up with duct tape and stealing his wallet, phone, and car.

The spokesperson said Parenti’s car was later recovered.

Parenti told News Center 7 last year that he played dead in hopes that the attack would stop.

“I played dead. And he guessed it may be a good time for him to get away. So he left. I didn’t know, I struggled to get out unwrapped from all the tape and all the findings I had me under,” he said.

Parenti said at one point that Schuler had duct-taped him.

“Sat on me, and began taping me up. I mean, duct tape across the mouth, the nose, my hands, my legs,” he recalled.

Parenti ran to a neighbor’s home and honked the neighbor’s car horn for help.

Schuler was eventually arrested in Hamilton County by the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

The spokesperson said at the time of the robbery and assault, Schuler was on probation for a failure to register conviction from September 2024.

“The defendant is a registered sex offender and moved to an address within 1000 feet of a school and did not register his new address with the Sheriff’s Office, as required,” the spokesperson said.

