Police searching for man accused of using fake ID to withdraw money

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for a man accused of using a fake ID to withdraw money.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident happened on Feb. 26.

The suspect entered a local bank when he “presented a false identification” to withdraw money, according to a social media post.

Contact Detective O’Neill at (937) 426-1225, extension 233, if you recognize him or have any information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group