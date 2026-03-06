Woman hit, killed by car in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Butler County on Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened in the 4600 block of Millikin Road in Liberty Township around 4:45 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, deputies and fire crews found that a 58-year-old woman had been hit by a car, the spokesperson said.

An initial investigation found that a 38-year-old woman driving a Ford Escape east on Millikin Road hit the woman.

The 58-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group