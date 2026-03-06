Construction worker killed in hit-and-run crash on I-70 identified; Reward offered for information

COLUMBUS — The construction worker killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 over the weekend has been identified.

Kokosing Construction said the team member killed is Jordan Thomas.

The crash happened on I-70/I-71 near State Route 315 in downtown Columbus early Saturday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, someone driving a Toyota in the work zone swerved, hitting Thomas and a generator.

The driver then left the scene and remains unidentified.

Thomas “was a beloved friend and valued team member of Kokosing Construction whose life was tragically cut short by a hit-and-run driver in our work zone,” the construction company said in a statement.

The company added that the safety and lives of their team members are the most important thing.

Kokosing Construction and the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the driver responsible.

Anyone with information about the driver or the car involved is asked to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at (614) 645-4767 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

