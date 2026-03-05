50-year-old woman arrested on child porn charges

BUTLER COUNTY — A Butler County woman is accused of distributing child pornography.

The investigation into 50-year-old Tanya McCreadie began in January after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alerted local authorities.

Detectives executed a search warrant at McCreadie’s residence located at 2176 California Road.

During the search, investigators interviewed McCreadie and seized several electronic devices believed to contain evidence.

A preliminary review of those devices revealed at least two images or videos consistent with the material reported to authorities.

Investigators also determined that two of the images had been sent to other recipients.

McCreadie has been charged with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones emphasized the gravity of the case and the department’s commitment to protecting minors from exploitation.

“This type of crime is among the most disturbing that law enforcement encounters,” Jones said. “You have to be a pretty low person to possess such vile material where the ultimate victims are innocent children. We will continue to work tirelessly to identify anyone involved in exploiting children and hold them fully accountable.”

