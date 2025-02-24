Man killed in Piqua officer-involved shooting identified

PIQUA — Investigators have identified the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Piqua on Friday.

David C. West, 44, was identified in a release from the city of Piqua on Monday morning.

As previously reported, the shooting happened at a home in the 200 block of McKinley Avenue just south of U.S. 36 just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Four officers responded to a domestic violence complaint around 4:44 p.m. where West had allegedly assaulted his 65-year-old mother, the city’s public information officer stated in a release.

When officers got the the scene, West was in the basement of the home. He told police that he had a pistol and reportedly refused to come upstairs or show his hands after being given “several verbal commands to do so.”

“When West became visible to the officers with a weapon pointed at them, Lt. Marcos Rodriguez fired,” the release from the city said.

West died at the scene.

Rodriguez was not injured in the shooting.

The city said no criminal charges would be filed since West “was the assailant in the domestic violence incident.”

Rodriguez has been placed on paid administrative leave until the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation concludes their investigation into the shooting.

There was an officer-involved shooting in the city last year, but the public information officer confirmed it was the first deadly officer-involved shooting since July 1988.

