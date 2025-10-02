Man killed in motorcycle crash involving farm equipment in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A man was killed in a crash on Wednesday in Miami County.
Deputies and medics responded at 4:51 p.m. to North Alcony Conover and East Loy Roads on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and farm tractor, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcyclist has been identified as Shaun Crabtree, 39, from Conover.
An initial investigation showed that Conover was operating a motorcycle when it hit a John Deere tractor.
The 39-year-old man was not wearing a helmet.
Conover was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation.
