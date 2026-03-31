Dairy Queen partners with Savannah Bananas for .99-cent Blizzards; Introduces new Spring flavors

Dairy Queen has launched its “Countdown to Summer” Blizzard collection and a promotional partnership with the Savannah Bananas. The “Double Flip” offer, which began March 30, allows customers to purchase a second Blizzard for $0.99.

The buy one, get one for $0.99 deal is available exclusively through the Dairy Queen mobile app. This promotion runs through April 26, 2026, and features a menu of three seasonal Blizzard flavors.

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The “Countdown to Summer” lineup features one new flavor and two returning options.

The new Strawberry Angel Food Cake Blizzard joins Cotton Candy and S’mores on the seasonal menu. Dairy Queen officials stated the collection is intended to coincide with the change in seasons.

The company is “transporting tastebuds to sunnier days ahead” with the new lineup, according to the brand.

The “Double Flip” deal is a partnership between the restaurant chain and the Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team.

The name of the promotion refers to the traditional upside-down flip of a Dairy Queen Blizzard and the on-field entertainment performed by the Savannah Bananas.

To redeem the offer, customers must use the Dairy Queen mobile app. The digital coupon allows for the purchase of one Blizzard Treat at the regular price to receive a second of equal or lesser value for $0.99.

The promotional offer will remain available exclusively in the Dairy Queen app through April 26, 2026.

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