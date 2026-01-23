Man honored after climbing balcony to save woman during Shelby County fire

SIDNEY — A man was honored after climbing a balcony to save another person during a fire in Shelby County.
The Sidney Fire Department honored Yahya Mbareck on Thursday.
As previously reported by News Center 7, a video that went viral on social media showed a man climbing up the outside of an apartment building to save a trapped woman from smoke and flames.
Fire took over a third-floor apartment on January 6 at Carriage Hill Condominiums in Sidney.
The department said Mbareck’s actions saved her.
To show their appreciation, the department started a fundraiser to honor him.
They gave him $3,000 on Thursday.
