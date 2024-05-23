Man found guilty for his part in 2022 Miamisburg shooting

MIAMISBURG — A man has been found guilty after being accused of shooting and killing a Miamisburg man back in 2022.

Tony Smith, 29, was convicted by a jury in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court last week of four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and a count of tampering, according to court documents.

News Center 7 originally reported back in April 2022 that police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Pearl Street in regards to an unresponsive male.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, a caller told dispatchers that she came home from work and found her boyfriend face-down on the floor, bleeding.

“He’s got a gash on his head, he’s bleeding,” the woman said.

When police got to the scene, they found Dylan Judd, 28, lying in a pool of blood inside the home. He had been shot two times in the head and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation, including video surveillance from the area, identified a possible suspect, wearing a backpack, who arrived and then left the scene on a bicycle.

Police later found the suspect, later identified as Smith, wearing a backpack.

They also discovered items that had been stolen from Judd’s house in Smith’s backpack, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4.

