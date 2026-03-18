Man formally charged for murder of his wife in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City man accused of killing his wife last month has been formally charged.

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Caleb Flynn was indicted by a Miami County grand jury today on aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case, according to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Caleb was arrested last month in connection with the death of his wife, Ashley.

She was found dead on Feb. 16 after officers received a report of a burglary and shooting at her home on Cunningham Court.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 on Friday, Caleb told dispatchers that someone broke into their home.

“Oh my God. Somebody, somebody broke into my home. Somebody broke into my home and shot my wife,” he said.

Investigators told News Center 7 that only Ashley, her husband, and their children were inside the home when she was shot.

Caleb was later arrested on Feb. 19.

Authorities found probable cause to charge Caleb with murder; however, specific investigative details were not released due to the ongoing investigation.

In a release, the prosecutor’s office said their staff will “continue to work together with their law enforcement partners to ensure that justice is served for the murder of Ashley Flynn.”

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